Reviewing Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) and Its Competitors

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 359 573 13 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus price target of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 351.59%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.88% 6.15% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 14.25 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 0.47

Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

