Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $23.15. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 9,295 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.