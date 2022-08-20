Royal Bank of Canada Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $21.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of IOT opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,984,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.