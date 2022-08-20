Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,702 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 206.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

