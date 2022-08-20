Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.90 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.14 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

