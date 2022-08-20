Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Origin Bancorp worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OBNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also

