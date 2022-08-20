Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.81 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

