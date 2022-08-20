Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of eGain worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.32.

eGain Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

