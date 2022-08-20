Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $965,000 Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 454.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.