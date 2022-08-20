Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Donegal Group worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of 129.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

In other news, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,734 shares in the company, valued at $60,752.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,381 and have sold 46,543 shares valued at $754,094. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

