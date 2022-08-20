Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Golden Entertainment worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment Profile

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

