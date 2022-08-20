Ryan Cohen Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

BBBY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

