Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Mkt Perform Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their mkt perform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $155.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $186,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

