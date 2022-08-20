Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Down 2.3 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $66.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.