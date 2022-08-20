Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

