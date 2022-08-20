SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SE opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. SEA has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

