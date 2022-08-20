SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $114.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 68.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. SEA has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEA will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SEA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SEA by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SEA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.