SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $95.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. SEA has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,532 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,009 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.