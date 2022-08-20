Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 7.34. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

