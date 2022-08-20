Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Roger D. Dansey Sells 4,254 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
