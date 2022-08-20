Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Roger D. Dansey Sells 4,254 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

