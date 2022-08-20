Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $5.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.77 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

