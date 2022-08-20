Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 12,426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

