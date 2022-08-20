Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$995.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$12.32 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

