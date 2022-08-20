Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

