Singing Machine (MICS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

Singing Machine Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Insider Transactions at Singing Machine

In other Singing Machine news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 352,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $1,395,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,388. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612,321 shares of company stock worth $3,164,808. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Singing Machine

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

