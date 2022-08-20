Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

