Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $39.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

