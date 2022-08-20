StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.02.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.