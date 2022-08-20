StockNews.com Upgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

