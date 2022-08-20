StockNews.com Upgrades Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to “Sell”

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

