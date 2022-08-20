StockNews.com Upgrades Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to “Sell”

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

