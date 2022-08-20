StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Buy”

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

