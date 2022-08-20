StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to “Sell”

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 112.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

