Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 1,179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.