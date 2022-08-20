Susan M. Kanaya Sells 19,898 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.00 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx

About ChemoCentryx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.