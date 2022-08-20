Susan M. Kanaya Sells 19,898 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ChemoCentryx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.00 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
Recommended Stories
