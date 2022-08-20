Swiss National Bank Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Howard Hughes worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

