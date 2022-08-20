Swiss National Bank Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of CONMED worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

