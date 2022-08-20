Swiss National Bank Has $10.39 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $595.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $452.48 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

