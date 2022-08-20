TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $49.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

