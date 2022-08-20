Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 213 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $324.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

