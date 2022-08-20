Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,433 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

