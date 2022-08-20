Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 182 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

