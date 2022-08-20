Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 550 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

