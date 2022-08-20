Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $741,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tilray were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

