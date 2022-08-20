Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Trading Down 5.3 %

Ambarella stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79 and a beta of 1.46. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

