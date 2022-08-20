Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insperity Stock Down 0.5 %

NSP stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,985. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

