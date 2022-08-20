Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at $12.49 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $560.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.