Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 384 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE JBT opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.