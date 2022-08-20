Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock worth $683,824 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

