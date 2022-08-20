Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

