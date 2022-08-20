Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.07.

TECK.B stock opened at C$44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

